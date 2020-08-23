PGA Tour 2K21 Debuts in Second on the UK Charts - Sales

PGA Tour 2K21 has debuted in second place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 22, 2020. It is the only new title in the top 10 and is a rare appearance of a gold game in the UK Top 40 charts.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons reclaims first place despite sales dropping two percent week-on-week. EA Sports UFC 4 drops from first to third after sales fell 38 percent. Marvel's Spider-Man re-enters the top 10 at number nine as sales jumped 75 percent.

Two games have returned to the top 40 in a quiet week. Pokémon Shield is in 33rd place as sales are up 14 percent, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is in 34th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons PGA Tour 2K21 - NEW EA Sports UFC 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost of Tsushima Minecraft (NS) FIFA 2020 Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Spider-Man Ring Fit Adventure

