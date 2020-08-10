Animal Crossing: New Horizons Retakes First on the UK Charts, Six Switch Titles in Top 10 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch exclusive, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, has retaken number one on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 8, 2020. This is after 11 weeks missing the top spot.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 UK retail chart. The other five games are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third, Minecraft for Switch in fifth, Paper Mario The Origami King in seventh, Ring Fit Adventure in ninth, and 51 Worldwide Games in 10th.

Ghost of Tsushima dropped from first to second as sales slid 46 percent week-on-week. FIFA 20 re-enters the top 10 in fourth after it was discounted at some retailers. F1 2020 spends in fifth week in the top 10, this time in sixth place.

The Last of Us Part II after eight weeks in the top 10, falls to 11th place this week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ghost of Tsushima Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 2020 Minecraft (NS) F1 2020 Paper Mario: The Origami King Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure 51 Worldwide Games

Thanks GamesIndustry.

