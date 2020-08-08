PS5 to Outsell Xbox Series X Two to One, Predicts Analyst - Sales

/ 1,182 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Microsoft and Sony are busy preparing to launch their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, this coming Holiday season. The current generation saw the PlayStation 4 outsell rival Xbox One by more than two to one as the PS4 has sold over 112 million units, while the Xbox One has sold nearly 50 million units.

The gap between the PS5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be similar to the current generation, according to a report released by analyst firm DFC Intelligence. The firm predicts the PS5 will outsell the Xbox Series X by around two to one, with the PS5 selling over 100 million units by the end of 2024.

DFC says Sony's continued success in Europe, Japan and other non-English speaking markets is why they are predicting the PS5 to outsell the Xbox Series X.

DFC's report that despite the Xbox Series X having lower sales, Microsoft's approach to the next generation will lead to more success in the long term. Their approach being the continued focus and push on growing their Netflix like gaming service, Xbox Game Pass. It will help them grow in the much larger PC and mobile markets.

The initial success of the Xbox Series X and PS5 will depend on the strength of games and the price of the consoles.

Thanks Wccftech.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles