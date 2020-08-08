PS5 to Outsell Xbox Series X Two to One, Predicts Analyst - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,182 Views
Microsoft and Sony are busy preparing to launch their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, this coming Holiday season. The current generation saw the PlayStation 4 outsell rival Xbox One by more than two to one as the PS4 has sold over 112 million units, while the Xbox One has sold nearly 50 million units.
The gap between the PS5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be similar to the current generation, according to a report released by analyst firm DFC Intelligence. The firm predicts the PS5 will outsell the Xbox Series X by around two to one, with the PS5 selling over 100 million units by the end of 2024.
DFC says Sony's continued success in Europe, Japan and other non-English speaking markets is why they are predicting the PS5 to outsell the Xbox Series X.
DFC's report that despite the Xbox Series X having lower sales, Microsoft's approach to the next generation will lead to more success in the long term. Their approach being the continued focus and push on growing their Netflix like gaming service, Xbox Game Pass. It will help them grow in the much larger PC and mobile markets.
The initial success of the Xbox Series X and PS5 will depend on the strength of games and the price of the consoles.
Thanks Wccftech.
17 Comments
2:1 would actually be an improvement for Microsoft since the PS4/XBO ratio is around 2.3:1.
Yup. I think PS5 will outsell XSX in the 1.5-2.0:1 range. Either way would be an improvement for Microsoft's ratio from the eighth generation.
Sony's continued success in Japan. AAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!!
PS5 selling over 100 million units by the end of 2024.
100+ million in 4 years?
PFFFFFAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
these people are full of it
Far too early to predict this imo. MS and Sony are still holding many cards close to their chest. Both held back some game announces. MS still hasn't announced Lockhart/Series S. Neither has announced price. If Lockhart comes in at $250-300 like some rumors suggest, it could throw a major wrench into PS5 selling 2 to 1, as such a low price tag would be very attractive to casuals who don't really care about specs.
Exactly my thoughts!
All the Xbox games will be on PC. Also their big block buster is on the Xbox one. So it may be slow at first.
Not surprising, there's becoming less and less of a reason to own an Xbox SX at this point when it essentially will never have an exclusive game. Plus unlike Microsoft, Sony actually gives a shit about marketing their system to every market whereas Microsoft mainly focuses on NA and no where else
Quite obvious prediction. And we will see how much success GP and XCloud will make.
Xbox takes a different direction for the new gen, firstly they just want to provide a service as widespreaded as they can.
It needs to be clear that software sales should become the defacto metric for success as time goes forward, due to the evolving nature of platforms. Otherwise, with Microsoft's new direction, HW sales as a metric will fail to highlight their success or failure in gaining marketshare against Sony. However, if a platform is poorly represented by metrics, it could be for the better or for the worse, since low stats can reduce popularity, but they can also reduce visibility for competitors and blindside.
On SW Metrics it will still be quite favorable to Playstation, GP will take a lot of the sales from Xbox SW.
Regardless Don, my point still stands because if things are calculated right, they might be giving only Gamepass numbers across all supported devices, so it should not remove any sales from the metric. It's probably what's going to happen anyways.
