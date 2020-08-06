Ghost of Tsushima Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in June 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 497 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2020. Ghost of Tsushima topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Europe.
Marvel’s Iron Man VR topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America, while Beat Saber topped the chart in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and Fortnite topped the charts in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Ghost of Tsushima
|2
|Minecraft
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Far Cry 5
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|F1 2020
|5
|The Last of Us Part II
|Minecraft
|6
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Grand Theft Auto V
|7
|Far Cry 5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|8
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|9
|The Forest
|Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
|10
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|The Last of Us Part II
|11
|Madden NFL 20
|The Forest
|12
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|13
|EA Sports FIFA 20
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|14
|Need for Speed Heat
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|15
|MLB The Show 20
|EA Sports FIFA 20
|16
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|17
|Cuphead
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|18
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|The Last of Us Remastered
|19
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|20
|Skater XL
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|Beat Saber
|2
|Beat Saber
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|3
|Superhot VR
|Superhot VR
|4
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|5
|Gorn
|Job Simulator
|6
|Job Simulator
|Blood & Truth
|7
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Gorn
|8
|Arizona Sunshine
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|9
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|10
|Moss
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Free-to-Play Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Fortnite
|2
|Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|3
|Apex Legends
|Brawlhalla
|4
|Brawlhalla
|Apex Legends
|5
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|6
|Racing Bros
|eFootball PES 2020 Lite
|7
|Dauntless
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Version
|8
|Smite
|Racing Bros
|9
|Cuisine Royale
|Warface
|10
|Fantasy Strike
|Fantasy Strike
DLC and Expansions
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack
|3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack
|4
|Fortnite
|Fortnite – Shadows Rising Pack
|5
|Fortnite
|Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack
|6
|Rogue Company
|Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack
|7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – CDL Champs 2020 Pack
|8
|NBA 2K20
|NBA 2K20 MyCareer Bundle
|9
|Apex Legends
|Apex Legends – Octane Edition
|10
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Modern Warfare – Atlanta FaZe Pack
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
6 Comments
I doubt GoT topped the PSN story in June when it was released only in July xP
Pre-Orders, most sold game of history.
- 0
by now, TLOU part II should be around 7-8 million units. By the end of the year around 12 millions. Congrats to Ghost of Tsushima. Cuphead didn't perform well, but we'll see about August!