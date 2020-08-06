Ghost of Tsushima Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in June 2020 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2020. Ghost of Tsushima topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Europe.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America, while Beat Saber topped the chart in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and Fortnite topped the charts in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima 2 Minecraft Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 3 Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare F1 2020 5 The Last of Us Part II Minecraft 6 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Grand Theft Auto V 7 Far Cry 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 9 The Forest Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The Last of Us Part II 11 Madden NFL 20 The Forest 12 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Marvel’s Spider-Man 13 EA Sports FIFA 20 ARK: Survival Evolved 14 Need for Speed Heat Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 15 MLB The Show 20 EA Sports FIFA 20 16 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 17 Cuphead Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag 18 Dragon Ball FighterZ The Last of Us Remastered 19 ARK: Survival Evolved Middle-earth: Shadow of War 20 Skater XL Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Marvel’s Iron Man VR Beat Saber 2 Beat Saber Marvel’s Iron Man VR 3 Superhot VR Superhot VR 4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 5 Gorn Job Simulator 6 Job Simulator Blood & Truth 7 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Gorn 8 Arizona Sunshine Creed: Rise to Glory 9 Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission 10 Moss Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Free-to-Play Games

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite 2 Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 3 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 4 Brawlhalla Apex Legends 5 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 6 Racing Bros eFootball PES 2020 Lite 7 Dauntless Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Version 8 Smite Racing Bros 9 Cuisine Royale Warface 10 Fantasy Strike Fantasy Strike

DLC and Expansions

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack 2 Fortnite Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack 4 Fortnite Fortnite – Shadows Rising Pack 5 Fortnite Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack 6 Rogue Company Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – CDL Champs 2020 Pack 8 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K20 MyCareer Bundle 9 Apex Legends Apex Legends – Octane Edition 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Modern Warfare – Atlanta FaZe Pack

