Ghost of Tsushima Tops the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in June 2020

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 497 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2020. Ghost of Tsushima topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Europe. 

Marvel’s Iron Man VR topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America, while Beat Saber topped the chart in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone topped the free-to-play charts in North America and Fortnite topped the charts in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 

US/Canada EU
1 Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima
2 Minecraft Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
3 Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 5
4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare F1 2020
5 The Last of Us Part II Minecraft
6 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Grand Theft Auto V
7 Far Cry 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
8 Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
9 The Forest Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The Last of Us Part II
11 Madden NFL 20 The Forest
12 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Marvel’s Spider-Man
13 EA Sports FIFA 20 ARK: Survival Evolved
14 Need for Speed Heat Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
15 MLB The Show 20 EA Sports FIFA 20
16 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
17 Cuphead Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
18 Dragon Ball FighterZ The Last of Us Remastered
19 ARK: Survival Evolved Middle-earth: Shadow of War
20 Skater XL Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU
1 Marvel’s Iron Man VR Beat Saber
2 Beat Saber Marvel’s Iron Man VR
3 Superhot VR Superhot VR
4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
5 Gorn Job Simulator
6 Job Simulator Blood & Truth
7 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Gorn
8 Arizona Sunshine Creed: Rise to Glory
9 Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission
10 Moss Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Free-to-Play Games

US/Canada EU
1 Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite
2 Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone
3 Apex Legends Brawlhalla
4 Brawlhalla Apex Legends
5 Destiny 2 Destiny 2
6 Racing Bros eFootball PES 2020 Lite
7 Dauntless Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Version
8 Smite Racing Bros
9 Cuisine Royale Warface
10 Fantasy Strike    Fantasy Strike

DLC and Expansions 

US/Canada EU
1 Fortnite Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack
2 Fortnite Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack
3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack
4 Fortnite Fortnite – Shadows Rising Pack
5 Fortnite Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack
6 Rogue Company Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack
7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – CDL Champs 2020 Pack
8 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K20 MyCareer Bundle
9 Apex Legends Apex Legends – Octane Edition
10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Modern Warfare – Atlanta FaZe Pack

6 Comments

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

Congrats GoT, and seems like TLOU2 didn`t do much on July.

  • +1
BraLoD
BraLoD (2 hours ago)

I doubt GoT topped the PSN story in June when it was released only in July xP

  • +1
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

Pre-Orders, most sold game of history.

  • 0
Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (3 hours ago)

*JULY should be written and not june

  • +1
kazuyamishima
kazuyamishima (1 hour ago)

by now, TLOU part II should be around 7-8 million units. By the end of the year around 12 millions. Congrats to Ghost of Tsushima. Cuphead didn't perform well, but we'll see about August!

  • 0
Original
Original (2 hours ago)

TLOU 2 is so down yikes

  • 0