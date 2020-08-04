PS4 Shipments Reach 112.3 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

/ 167 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 112.3 million units as of June 30, 2020. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020.

1.9 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is down by 1.3 million during the same period a year ago, where 3.2 million were shipped.

PlayStation 4 software increased 41.2 million year-on-year to 91.0 million games sold during the quarter. 74 percent of those sales were software digital downloads. That is an increase over 53 percent a year ago.

PlayStation Plus subscribers increased by 5.1 million year-on-year to 44.9 million as of June 30, 2020.

Sony as a whole reported sales and operating revenue was down 43.2 billion yen (+2%) to 1,968.9 billion yen for the quarter. Operating income also fell one percent to 228.4 billion.

The Game & Network Services division saw sales of 606.1 billion yen for the quarter, which is higher than the 457.5 billion in sales from the previous year. Operation income increased 50.2 billion yen to 124.0 billion yen.

Sony forecasts for the Game & Network Services division for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 sales of 2,500 billion yen and operating income of 240 billion yen. Sony cited "significant increase in game software sales" and a "significant increase in hardware sales due to PlayStation 5 launch."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles