Carrion Sales Top 200,000 Units and 'Hundreds of Thousands of Players' on Xbox Game Pass

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio announced the reverse horror game, Carrion, has sold over 200,000 units worldwide since it launched on July 23 for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The game has also been played by "hundreds of thousands of players" on Xbox Game Pass.

Here is an overview of the game:

Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.

