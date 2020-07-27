Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Headed West, Says Koei Tecmo - News

Koei Tecmo in their latest financials presentation for the fiscal year ending March 2021 announced Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is getting a release in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A release window was not announced.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers first launched in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on February 20.

Here is an overview of the game:

An Action RPG Featuring a Completely New Story

Persona 5, which has sold more than 2 .7 million copies worldwide, makes its long-awaited action RPG debut on PlayStation 4 and Switch!

This is a completely new story set after the events of Persona 5.

The game is a collaborative effort between the Persona Team and Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force.

The Phantom Thieves’ Journey Throughout Japan Begins

Half-a-year after the ending of Persona 5, the Phantom Thieves of Hearts get together for summer vacation, but get wrapped up in a new incident. Mystery cases are occurring all over Japan. Palaces, the cognitive worlds of warped adults, have returned? Donning their disguises once again, the Phantom Theives set out to resolve this new incident…

Scramble Action

Joker is not the only protagonist of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers—you can directly control all members of the Phantom Thieves other than the navigator. Switch up characters to fight as the situation calls for it. Run through the cities full of Shadows with dynamic, Persona-summoning action.

First-Print Purchase Bonus DLC: Persona Series Battle BGM Set

Use battle music from previous Persona series titles as the standard background music for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers via this downloadable content. It includes the following background music:

Revelations: Persona (PS1) – “Standard Battle (Refine Version)”

Persona (PSP) – “A Lone Prayer”

Persona 2: Innocent Sin (PSP) – “Standard Battle Music”

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment (PSP) – “Standard Battle Music”

Persona 3 – “Mass Destruction”

Persona 3 Portable – “Wiping All Out”

Persona 4 – “Reach Out to the Truth”

Persona Golden – “Time to Make History”

