Ghost of Tsushima Remains in First on the UK Charts as Sales Drop 68 Percent

posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation 4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, has remained at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 25, 2020. Sales for the dropped 68 percent week-on-week. Sales remain roughly in-line with 2019's Days Gone.

Paper Mario: The Origami King dropped from second to fourth in its second week as sales fell 64 percent. It is now the second fastest-selling Paper Mario game behind 2007's Super Paper Mario (Wii).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs two spots to second place, while F1 2020 remains in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Ghost of Tsushima - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons F1 2020 Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Last of Us Part II Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4 Ring Fit Adventure

