Halo Infinite Gives Players the Freedom to Explore the Halo Ring

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign.

The game will be featuring a far more open world than what was seen in previous games. In fact it will give players the freedom to explore the Halo ring seen in the trailers and gameplay demo.

"I would think about it more like kind of delivering on that promise we've had from the past," Halo Infinite Studio Head Chris Lee told IGN. "There's a lot of open gameplay in those previous games, but they're always in these linear levels. This time players will have the freedom to explore the ring. But we are telling a story with a beginning, middle, and end that we want to carry the player through as you go.

"What you saw in the demo that we showed, you have this map. There's this huge open section of the ring. As you get to that point in the game, this is several hours into the campaign, then you have the ability to traverse that whole area and explore where you want to go on the ring. That's what we mean by open and explore the different places that you can go to.

"There's definitely a sense of freedom that you haven't had before [in Halo]. You will get to choose your path there. But we do also want to tell that story, so while you're doing that we want to keep the story moving forward versus like a nonlinear story or something like that."

Halo Infinite Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker added there is a lot to discover in the area that was shown in just the gameplay demo. You will be able to go back to previously explored areas to find more secrets.

"There is a kind of emotional core to it. You'll be pulled to some of these locations as well, which you could say is story-based. It's also what the franchise is about. We really are trying to make sure there are things for Chief to do that reinforce the heroism and the hope he brings to humanity and those are pretty strong draws around the world," Crocker said.

"You may or may not be able to achieve all of the goals you have at the very beginning of the game in all of our spaces, but you can always go back and explore and find more stuff to do. There's nothing stopping you from doing that."

The game will feature a light upgrade system for Master Chief. The upgrades can be find wild exploring the Halo ring. Equipment can be upgraded.

"We do have a light upgrade system for Chief as he explores this ring. He'll be able to upgrade equipment items," Chris said. "The grapple and the drop shield that we showed are kind of in that concept of a spiritual reboot that harken back to the equipment system in Halo 3. Those are two new equipment items that Chief will be able to find and use as you play through the game."

New weapons were showcased during the gameplay demo. This includes the following:

Ravager - A Banished three-round burst energy weapon that runs on plasma fuel. The fuel level is, as always, represented by a percentage. There is a blade on the end of it that slightly increases melee damage.

- A Banished three-round burst energy weapon that runs on plasma fuel. The fuel level is, as always, represented by a percentage. There is a blade on the end of it that slightly increases melee damage. Mangler - A Banished pistol with giant kinetic projectiles that fires more slowly than the UNSC pistol but deals more damage.

- A Banished pistol with giant kinetic projectiles that fires more slowly than the UNSC pistol but deals more damage. CQS48 Bulldog - New UNSC riot shotgun that replaces the classic shotgun. This one is upgraded with a dum magazine and 12 gauge over the classic shotgun's 8 gauge.

- New UNSC riot shotgun that replaces the classic shotgun. This one is upgraded with a dum magazine and 12 gauge over the classic shotgun's 8 gauge. VK78 Commando - This UNSC rifle can go full auto and is good for mid-long range.

- This UNSC rifle can go full auto and is good for mid-long range. Pulse Carbine - A familiar but not quite identical version of the classic Covenant carbine weapon.

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

