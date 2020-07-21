Top Five Best-Selling PS4 Exclusives in the US - Sales

NPD video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter has released a list of the top five best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive in the US, ranked by dollar sales.

2018's Marvel's Spider-Man is the best-selling PS4 exclusive in the US, followed by 2018's God of War. Horizon: Zero Dawn, the oldest game in the top five with a 2017 release, comes in third place.

The fourth and fifth best-selling PS4 exclusives are both from 2020. After just one month on sale, The Last of Us Part II is already the fourth best-selling exclusive on the platform. Final Fantasy VII Remake rounds out the top five.

Here is the ranking:

Marvel's Spider-Man God of War Horizon: Zero Dawn The Last of Us Part II Final Fantasy VII Remake

