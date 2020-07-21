Top Five Best-Selling PS4 Exclusives in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 786 Views
NPD video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter has released a list of the top five best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive in the US, ranked by dollar sales.
2018's Marvel's Spider-Man is the best-selling PS4 exclusive in the US, followed by 2018's God of War. Horizon: Zero Dawn, the oldest game in the top five with a 2017 release, comes in third place.
The fourth and fifth best-selling PS4 exclusives are both from 2020. After just one month on sale, The Last of Us Part II is already the fourth best-selling exclusive on the platform. Final Fantasy VII Remake rounds out the top five.
Here is the ranking:
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- God of War
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
As you watch, check a look at the best-selling PlayStation 4 console exclusives in the US life-to-date, ranked by dollar sales:— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 21, 2020
1 - Marvel's Spider-Man
2 - God of War
3 - Horizon: Zero Dawn
4 - The Last of Us: Part II
5 - Final Fantasy VII: Remake
Source: The NPD Group https://t.co/4s9l4WZIdc
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
8 Comments
I'm kinda shocked that, There is no U4 here, also TLOU2 is already at 4 position after just one month. Very Impressive after all this mess with leaks, review bombing etc. Hope GoT got will appear on the list soon, Sucker Punch deserves a big success game.
I like how the right wind youtubers keep saying the last of US is a bomb lmao
Doesn't Uncharted 4 have the highest confirmed WW sales at 16 mil? Very suprising it isn't on here then, but I guess it could be since they're going by dollar sales, if a larger percentage of sales for Uncharted 4 have been after pricecuts. After all it probably had slower sales at first than most of these due to the install base being smaller back then.
Maybe this figure doesn't include console bundles?
- 0
It''s good to know that amazing games can still sell well regardless of how much cancer the miserable haters throw at them.
We will see if the game has any legs. No idea what the first one sold, not including remasters.
No surprises here. It's insane to think that TLOU2 is already number 4. I wonder if/ when it will overtake Spiderman. Also curious to see if Tsushima can make its way into the top 5.