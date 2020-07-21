Top Five Best-Selling PS4 Exclusives in the US

Top Five Best-Selling PS4 Exclusives in the US - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 786 Views

NPD video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter has released a list of the top five best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive in the US, ranked by dollar sales. 

2018's Marvel's Spider-Man is the best-selling PS4 exclusive in the US, followed by 2018's God of War. Horizon: Zero Dawn, the oldest game in the top five with a 2017 release, comes in third place. 

The fourth and fifth best-selling PS4 exclusives are both from 2020. After just one month on sale, The Last of Us Part II is already the fourth best-selling exclusive on the platform. Final Fantasy VII Remake rounds out the top five.

The Last of Us Part II Sales Figures

Here is the ranking:

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man
  2. God of War
  3. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  4. The Last of Us Part II
  5. Final Fantasy VII Remake

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

8 Comments

zkp
zkp (1 hour ago)

I'm kinda shocked that, There is no U4 here, also TLOU2 is already at 4 position after just one month. Very Impressive after all this mess with leaks, review bombing etc. Hope GoT got will appear on the list soon, Sucker Punch deserves a big success game.

  • +4
ClassicGamingWizzz
ClassicGamingWizzz (1 hour ago)

I like how the right wind youtubers keep saying the last of US is a bomb lmao

  • +4
UnderwaterFunktown
UnderwaterFunktown (1 hour ago)

Doesn't Uncharted 4 have the highest confirmed WW sales at 16 mil? Very suprising it isn't on here then, but I guess it could be since they're going by dollar sales, if a larger percentage of sales for Uncharted 4 have been after pricecuts. After all it probably had slower sales at first than most of these due to the install base being smaller back then.

  • +3
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (27 minutes ago)

Maybe this figure doesn't include console bundles?

  • 0
Evilms
Evilms (54 minutes ago)

God Of War aka the GOTG

  • +2
Arkus
Arkus (4 minutes ago)

It''s good to know that amazing games can still sell well regardless of how much cancer the miserable haters throw at them.

  • +1
Random_Matt
Random_Matt (2 hours ago)

We will see if the game has any legs. No idea what the first one sold, not including remasters.

  • 0
axumblade
axumblade (3 hours ago)

No surprises here. It's insane to think that TLOU2 is already number 4. I wonder if/ when it will overtake Spiderman. Also curious to see if Tsushima can make its way into the top 5.

  • 0