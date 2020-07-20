PS4 vs PS3 in Japan Sales Comparison - PS3 Retakes Lead in June 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 3.

PS4 Vs. PS3 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 43,630 - PS3

Gap change over last 12 months: 159,668 - PS3

Total Lead: 21,818 – PS3

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 9,188,825

PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 9,210,643

June 2020 is the 77th month of the PlayStation 4 being on sale in Japan. The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 43,630 units in the last month and in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 159,668 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 3 has retaken the lead and is now ahead by just 21,818 units.

The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. This does mean the normal holiday periods and the Japanese Golden Week holiday for the two consoles do not lineup.

The 77th month for the PlayStation 4 is June 2020, while for the PlayStation 3 it is March 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 9.19 million units, while its predecessor the PlayStation 3 sold 9.21 million units.

The PS3 sold 10.47 million units lifetime in Japan. The PS4 is currently 1.28 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

