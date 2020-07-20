Shin Megami Tensei V Launches for Switch Worldwide in 2021 - News

Atlus during the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced Shin Megami Tensei V will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 as a worldwide simultaneous release.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The next numbered entry in Atlus’ beloved Shin Megami Tensei series is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. In this epic role-playing game, order itself has crumbled and chaos reigns over all. Shin Megami Tensei V will have a simultaneous global launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

