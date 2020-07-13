The Last of Us Part II Once Again Tops the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 618 Views
The Last of Us Part II has remained in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 27, 2020.
Grand Theft Auto V remains in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to third. Rainbow Six Siege is also up one spot to fourth. Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top five.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- Grand theft Auto V
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Red Dead Redemption 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
Crickets from the usual haters , ah the good old Times of people telling US based on the leaks that naughty gods ruined this game for fans... That franchise was killed and fans hates it and would not buy it. Crickets from them all.
- +11
Still there even with all the rumours of massive returns and stock pilled inventory that they are giving away for free?
Who would believe that nonsense!
- +2
perhaps the people that post those in the threads believe?
- 0
A bunch of pathetic delusional idiots
- 0