Persona 4 Golden Tops 500,000 Players on PC - News

/ 178 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Atlus announced Persona 4 Golden for PC has surpassed 500,000 players. The game launched for the PC on June 13.

We're excited to announce that Persona 4 Golden has hit 500,000 players on PC! Thank you for all your support!



Character Designer Shigenori Soejima created this original sketch to celebrate. We hope you're enjoying #P4G and welcome back to the Midnight Channel! pic.twitter.com/SlYBINYedY — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) July 11, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Inaba—a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden.

A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one’s self.

Persona 4 Golden promises meaningful bonds and experiences shared together with friends.

With an overall Metacritic score of 93 and a multitude of awards, fan-adored Persona 4 Golden stands as one of the finest RPGs ever made, delivering on enthralling storytelling and quintessential Persona gameplay.

Persona 4 Golden on Steam is best experienced with a game controller.

Key Features:

Enjoy gameplay with variable frame rates.

Experience the world of Persona on PC in full high-definition.

Persona on PC in full high-definition. Steam Achievements and Trading Cards.

Choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles