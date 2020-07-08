The Last of Us Part II in Third Week Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 410 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has remained at the top spot of the charts in Switzerland in its third week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 27th week of 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to claim fourth place. FIFA 20 is up one place to take fourth. SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated after debuting in third is in fifth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 27, 2020: The Last of Us Part II Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Pokemon Sword & Shield The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild Minecraft Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario Party

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles