Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sales Top 5 Million Units in Japan, Switch Sold 93,799 Units Last Week

posted 6 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has retaken the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 70,552 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 28. The game surpassed five million units sold.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place with 34,782 units sold. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) is in third place with 27,323 units sold. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) is in fourth place with 25,993 units sold.

Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4) debuted in fifth with 19,244 units sold. Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (NS) debuted in sixth with 15,242 units sold. Mr. Driller DrillLand (NS) debuted in 10th with 6,661 units sold.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 93,799 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,801 units, the 3DS sold 944 units, and the Xbox One sold 40 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 70,552 (5,004,720) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 34,782 (1,073,514) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 27,323 (171,720) [PS4] The Last of Us Part II (SIE, 06/19/20) – 25,993 (204,689) [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes (DMM Games, 06/25/20) – 19,244 (New) [NSW] Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (Happinet, 06/25/20) – 15,242 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,338 (3,005,043) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,730 (3,638,993) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,407 (3,470,635) [NSW] Mr. Driller DrillLand (Bandai Namco, 06/18/20) – 6,661 (New)

