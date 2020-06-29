Descenders Sales Have Increased Five Times Since Coming to Xbox Game Pass - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 294 Views
Xbox Game Pass is not just a success for Microsoft, with its over 10 million subscribers, but is also a success for developers.
No More Robots' Mike Rose, the company that published Descenders, announced sales for the game have skyrocketed since it came to Xbox Game Pass. The game is now selling around five times more units every week than it was before it was released on Xbox Game Pass and total sales for the game on Xbox One have tripled.
No More Robots has signed a new deal with Xbox Game Pass for the game, so expect the game to be available on the subscription service for a lot longer.
"I cannot stress how incredible Xbox Game Pass has ended up being for Descenders," said Rose. "It's elevated the game to heights we couldn't have imagined We also just signed a new Game Pass deal for the game, so it's gonna be in Game Pass for a looong time to come.
"If I take the month before we went into Game Pass, and compared it to sales of the game last week, we're now selling around 5 times as many units each week as pre-Game Pass, on a weekly basis Since we went into Game Pass, our total Xbox sales have TRIPLED."
If I take the month before we went into Game Pass, and compared it to sales of the game last week, we're now selling around 5 times as many units each week as pre-Game Pass, on a weekly basis— Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) June 29, 2020
8 Comments
This is great to hear. Hopefully this will convince more 3rd party devs to put their games on the service, and sooner after release.
By selling do they mean people actually buying the game through game pass - even though they get to play it for free on game pass?
I believe it is sales, since they even give that it improved 3x on Xone and 5x total.
- +1
Congrats, great news, numbers would be even better.
The actual sales numbers would be anecdotal. All we know for certain is an obscure game will get significantly more attention on Gamepass, that will also help sales if its really good. I also believe the word of mouth helps sales on other platforms.
This isn't the first small studio that said their game thrived on Gamepass either.
- +1
I know, we have heard good from small devs and their experience on GP. Did we have heard from big games that aren't from MS?
- 0
A big game already gets attention. For many, Descenders was just lost in obscurity. So its unlikely a big game would see the same increase in sales.
- 0
Yes I know PS+, Gold and now GP gives attention to some titles that wouldn't be know otherwise. But we heard (no direct numbers) that some MS games have increased sales after being on GP, was curious if any 3rd party for big game have said anything as well.
- 0