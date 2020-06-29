Descenders Sales Have Increased Five Times Since Coming to Xbox Game Pass - Sales

Xbox Game Pass is not just a success for Microsoft, with its over 10 million subscribers, but is also a success for developers.

No More Robots' Mike Rose, the company that published Descenders, announced sales for the game have skyrocketed since it came to Xbox Game Pass. The game is now selling around five times more units every week than it was before it was released on Xbox Game Pass and total sales for the game on Xbox One have tripled.

No More Robots has signed a new deal with Xbox Game Pass for the game, so expect the game to be available on the subscription service for a lot longer.

"I cannot stress how incredible Xbox Game Pass has ended up being for Descenders," said Rose. "It's elevated the game to heights we couldn't have imagined We also just signed a new Game Pass deal for the game, so it's gonna be in Game Pass for a looong time to come.

"If I take the month before we went into Game Pass, and compared it to sales of the game last week, we're now selling around 5 times as many units each week as pre-Game Pass, on a weekly basis Since we went into Game Pass, our total Xbox sales have TRIPLED."

