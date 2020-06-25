Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 14 to 20 - The Last of Us Part II Boosts PS4 Sales - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 327,568 consoles sold for the week ending June 13, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 280,102 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 75,796 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 6,839 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 119,568 units (57.48%). The PlayStation 4 is up 64,912 units (30.16%), the Xbox One is up 11,046 units (17.06%), and the 3DS is down 11.878 units (-63.46%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 327,568 ( 58,579,163 ) PlayStation 4 - 280,102 ( 111,678,859 ) Xbox One - 75,796 ( 48,011,545 ) 3DS - 6,839 ( 75,298,022 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 128,421 PlayStation 4 - 106,339 Xbox One - 57,448 3DS - 4,110

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 131,614 Nintendo Switch - 79,647 Xbox One - 13,343 3DS - 1,424 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 108,666 PlayStation 4 - 32,334 3DS - 1,197 Xbox One - 609

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,834 PlayStation 4 - 9,815 Xbox One - 4,396 3DS - 108

