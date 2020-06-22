Switch Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place for another week on the French charts in week 24, 2020, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) after debuting in 5th place the previous week is up two spots to third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) drops to places to fourth. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NS) is down one spot to round out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 51 Worldwide Games Nintendo 3DS Pokemon Y Bravely Default Animal Crossing: New Leaf PC The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Eco Living Pack Red Dead Redemption 2

