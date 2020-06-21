The Last of Us Part II has the Biggest UK Launch of 2020, Outsells Animal Crossing: New Horizons by 40% - Sales

The Last of Us Part II shoots straight to the top of the UK charts in its launch week, according to GfK for the week ending June 20, 2020.

The Last of Us Part II is the biggest launch for a first-party PlayStation 4 game, beating 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End by just one percent. It should be noted this only includes retail sales. It sold 76 percent more units than the original did when it launched for the PlayStation 3.

The game is also the biggest launch in 2020 in the UK, outselling the previous record holder, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, by 40 percent.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in second place for a third straight week, as sales increased 31 percent week-on-week. The release of the first expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield did help the game rise up the charts. Sales for Pokémon Sword increased 51 percent as it came in at number nine, while Shield comes in at 22nd.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

The Last of Us Part II Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) 51 Worldwide Games Pokemon Sword Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Thanks GamesIndustry.

