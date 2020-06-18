Hazelight Announces It Takes Two - News

Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight, during EA Play Live 2020 announced the studios next game is called It Takes Two and debuted the first footage. The game launches for unannounced platforms in 2021.

View the an introduction from Fares and footage of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bring your favorite co-op partner and together step into the shoes of May and Cody. As the couple is going through a divorce, through unknown means their minds are transported into two dolls which their daughter, Rose, made to represent them. Now they must reluctantly find a way to get back into their bodies, a quest which takes them through the most wild, unexpected and fantastical journey imaginable.

It Takes Two further builds on Hazelight’s proven track record of making rich and engaging co-op experiences. While developing It Takes Two it has been the team’s number one priority to truly merge story and gameplay. Allowing both to influence each other guarantees a game that is as engaging to play as it is compelling to experience. Expect to see a lot more of It Takes Two later this year!

