The Great Perhaps is a Time Travel Puzzle Game, Launches July 10 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Drageus Games and developer Caligari Games announced the time travel puzzle game, The Great Perhaps, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 10. The game is available now for PC via Steam and GOG.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Great Perhaps tells the story of an astronaut returning to Earth destroyed by natural cataclysms.

There, among the ruins he finds an unusual artifact—an old lantern, in the light of which you can see glimpses of another time and travel to the past. Experience constant time traveling between an empty, melancholic scenery of the post-apocalyptic Earth and its vivid days gone by.

The hero will face the danger in the post-apocalyptic present, as well as in the past. Help him on his journey to find out the true cause of the disaster and save the planet!

Key Features:

Challenging puzzles and mini-games based around time travel.

Experience the gripping atmosphere of a post-apocalyptic world based on Soviet aesthetics.

Innovative storytelling which binds together the past and the present.

Memorable characters with personal stories.

Original interactive soundtrack which adapts to each timeline.

Wistful hand-drawn 2D art style.

