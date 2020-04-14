Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Update 3.5 Launches April 23 - News

Capcom announced Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 3.5 will launch on April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The update will add Master Rank Kulve Taroth and Arch-tempered Namielle.





Here is an overview of Master Rank Kulve Taroth and Arch-tempered Namielle:

Master Rank Kulve Taroth

Kulve Taroth has returned in a new Master Rank quest! Slay this glimmering Elder Dragon in a limited time Event Quest to craft new armor and upgrade weapons obtained from the Kulve Taroth Siege.

Arch-tempered Namielle

Tempered monsters are among the fiercest monsters ever discovered, yet even they pale in comparison to the Elder Dragons known as “Arch-tempered monsters.” Arch-tempered Namielle will join their ranks as a limited time Event Quest after the release of Title Update version 13.5!

Major Features

Master rank Kulve Taroth quest added. New master rank Kulve Taroth hunter and Palico equipment have also been added! (You can also obtain materials to upgrade Kulve Taroth weapons.)

Arch-tempered Namielle added to the game. New hunter equipment is also available to craft using Arch-tempered Namielle materials.



Note: Both quests are available for limited periods of time only! For more details on when they’re available, check the event quest website.

Major Additions

Numerous changes have been applied from up to console Ver. 13.50 / 13.5.0.0.

Bug Fixes

Fixes from up to console Ver. 13.50 / 13.5.0.0 have been applied.

