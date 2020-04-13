Resident Evil 3 Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 14, 2020, according to SELL.

Resident Evil 3 remake (PS4) debuted in second place. Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Edition (PS4) is in third, while the Launch Edition of the game is in fourth. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Resident Evil 3 Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Edition Persona 5 Royal Launch Edition Xbox One Resident Evil 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFa 20 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Luigi;s Mansion 2 PC The Sims 4 Doom Eternal - Collector's Edition Football Manager 2020

