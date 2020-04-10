Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the EU PlayStation Store Downloads in March 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the EU PlayStation Store Downloads in March 2020 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 367 Views

Sony has released the Europe PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare  topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Call of Duty: Warzone topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – The Iris Pack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PlayStation 4

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (13)
  2. EA SPORTS FIFA 20 (7)
  3. Grand Theft Auto V (1)
  4. The Sims 4 (RE)
  5. Minecraft (6)
  6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (3)
  7. God of War (RE)
  8. Gran Turismo Sport (RE)
  9. Assassin’s Creed Origins (RE)
  10. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (20)
  11. Rocket League (15)
  12. Battlefield V (RE)
  13. The Crew 2 (RE)
  14. DOOM Eternal (New)
  15. TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT (RE)
  16. Need for Speed Payback (RE)
  17. Far Cry 5 (RE)
  18. Need for Speed (RE)
  19. Red Dead Redemption 2 (9)
  20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (New)

PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber (1)
  2. Job Simulator (3)
  3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (RE)
  4. SUPERHOT VR (4)
  5. Blood & Truth (2)
  6. Robinson: The Journey (RE)
  7. L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files (RE)
  8. Ski Jumping Pro VR (RE)
  9. Creed: Rise to Glory (6)
  10. The Room VR: A Dark Matter (New)

DLC

  1. Fortnite – The Iris Pack (1)
  2. The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion (New)
  3. Fortnite – Bassassin Challenge Pack (New)
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass (5)
  5. GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack (4)
  6. Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery (New)
  7. ARK: Genesis Season Pass (6)
  8. Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock (RE)
  9. Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Upgrade (RE)
  10. Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack (RE)

Free-to-Play

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone (New)
  2. Fortnite (1)
  3. Apex Legends (2)
  4. eFootball PES 2020 LITE (4)
  5. Brawlhalla (3)
  6. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite Version (9)
  7. WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS (7)
  8. Warface (8)
  9. Paladins (10)
  10. Cuisine Royale (6)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

WoodenPints
WoodenPints (4 hours ago)

Nioh 2 not even making the top 20 in and DOOM only hitting 14th seems seems rather poor for both releases.

  • 0
KingofTrolls
KingofTrolls (3 hours ago)

Nioh2 did better than the first entry in lauch period.

  • 0