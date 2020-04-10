Resident Evil 3 Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 328 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained on the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 14th week of 2020.

The remake of Resident Evil 3 has debuted in second place, while Persona 5 Royal (PS4) debuted in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 14, 2020: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resident Evil 3 - NEW FIFA 20 Persona 5 Royal - NEW Just Dance 2020 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Luigi's Mansion 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles