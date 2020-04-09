Animal Crossing: New Horizons Remains in 1st on the Spanish Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place on the Spanish charts for week 13, 2020, which is the week ending March 29.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling for the week, however, due to stock problems it barely outsold the PlayStation 4. The previous week where Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) launched, Switch sales were over 10,000 units.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 13, 2020 below:

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

2. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

4. FIFA 20 (PS4)

5. NBA 2K20 (PS4)

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

7. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch)

8. Just Dance 2020 (Switch)

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

10. Super Mario Party (Switch)

