Switch Sales Up By More Than A Third in the UK in 2020, Xbox One Up by 10%, PS4 is Down - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

GamesIndustry Publisher Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed some sales information for video game hardware in the UK.

He says sales for video game hardware were down up until mid-March by a "fierce" amount, but has since seen a boost in sales. This is likely due to people staying home from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and for the releases of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal.

The overall hardware market is now down by just six percent year-on-year through the end of March. This is not something that is usually seen in a year leading up to the release of new consoles.

"Such has been the rise in console sales in the UK these past few weeks, the overall hardware market is down by just 6% year-on-year," said Dring. "A rare feat in a new console year."

"This year up until Mid-March the decline was fierce," he added in a followup Tweet.

Dring added that Xbox One has now sold more in the UK in 2020 than it did during the same period in 2019. Xbox One sales are up 10 percent year-on-year and Nintendo Switch sales are up over a third. He says that PlayStation 4 sales are still down.

"Xbox One has sold more in the UK this year than it managed during the same period last year," said Dring. "Overall this year, Switch is up by more than a third. Xbox One is up by just over 10% and PS4 is down."





