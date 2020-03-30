Animal Crossing: New Horizons Debuts in First on the Italian Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 12, 2020, which ended March 22, 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is in second place, followed by Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 12, 2020:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) The Sims 4 (PS4) God of War (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) NBA 2K20 (PS4) Need for Speed: Payback (PS4)

