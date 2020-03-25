Nintendo Switch Outsells Wii in Japan - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii in Japan, according to our estimates.

The Nintendo Switch sold 394,379 units for the week ending March 21, 2020 to bring its lifetime sales to 12.81 million units in Japan. This compares to the Nintendo Wii with sales of 12.77 million units. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model and the Switch Lite.

The Switch launched in Japan on March 3, 2017, while the Wii launched on December 2, 2006. Nintendo stopped production of the Wii in Japan in October 2013.

Looking at global sales, Nintendo's hybrid console has sold 52.79 million units, while the Wii sold 101.63 million units lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 48.84 million units worldwide to outsell the Wii. The Switch in just over three years has sold 51.9 percent of the sales of the Wii.

Taking a look at sales in other regions, the Wii sold 41.70 million units in the US, compared to 18.01 million units for the Switch through March 21, 2020. In Europe, the Wii sold 33.88 million units and Switch has sold 13.85 million units.

