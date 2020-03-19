Xbox Series X Tech Demo Features Gears 5 Running on Console - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 617 Views
Digital Foundry has released a new Xbox Series X tech demo that features the Xbox One game, Gears 5, running on the next generation console. The demo of the game running on the Xbox Series X was done in just two weeks, but it already showcases improved visuals, such as better shadows and real-time global illumination.
View the video below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Campaign: The world is crumbling. The Swarm has corrupted the Coalition’s robot army and is descending upon human cities. With danger closing in, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.
Escape: Outrun the bomb, outsmart the Swarm, and escape the Hive! Escape is a new, aggressive, high-stakes co-op mode featuring a three-player suicide squad that must work together to take out enemy hives from within.
Versus: May the best team win! Rack up points and trade up for superior weapons in Arcade, a frenetic playlist built for jump-in, over-the-top fun. With ten other game types plus new and classic maps, Versus rewards every competitive style, from casual to pro.
Horde: Can you and four friends endure waves of ever-stronger enemies and bosses? Survive using new hero abilities, building defenses, collecting power, leveling up your skills and working as a team.
Map Builder: Create custom Escape hive maps and experiences to share with and challenge your friends.
Key Features:
- Three-player Campaign Co-op: Battle alongside your friends in three-player online or split-screen co-op.
- Tours of Duty: Rank up from new recruit to four-star general in Gears Tours of Duty. Take on new and exciting challenges, earn awesome rewards, and show off your loot.
- Boot Camp: New to Gears or just a little rusty? Bootcamp is a fun way to learn the ropes, from the basics to advanced combat techniques.
- Play as Jack: Play as Jack, your personal flying support bot that can protect allies and damage enemies - perfect for players new to Gears.
- Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K and HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second on compatible machines
Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Very impressive. The X1X version stays under 4K and struggled to maintain 60 fps with base X1 graphics settings. If this can stay at 4K with ultra settings and 60 fps, that exceeds my expectations. It takes an expensive PC to accomplish that.
So I guess no need for a PC then?.
I always have to question this "expensive PC" guideline that some console folk seem to constantly set for themselves, like the myhtical "you need a 2-3k PC to run X games", and yet we've seen less money running things fine.
I am saying equivalent petformance and visuals on a PC is considerably higher than a console price. Especially if you don't want to build a PC.
Sorry if I am impressed how much power they're putting in this tiny box. Yet buying a gaming PC with equal capabilities tends to be much more expensive.
Well those that never wanted to build/buy a PC will go for a console, I mean that's how things have always been. Those that do want to get into PC will just go about it in numerous ways.
I'm not really as impressed, because while you call it a tiny box, I just see an SFF build, using 1-2 high pressure fans. It's nothing particularly new.What really should matter is what they do with the hardware and the games, rather than specs and a SFF case.
At the end of the day it doesn't matter if it's "more expensive", since you get a load of pros in return, pros that hardly ever go away, because that platform is constantly evolving, while consoles evolve one or twice per gen (refresh systems), but largely they stick with what's been put on their plate. It's more impressive to see newer hw each year, than say, hw every 8 years.
At the start of the generation, consoles are often equal to pretty nice gaming rigs in many respects. But, within 4 years or so, the PCs have moved way head, while consoles remain the same. This new-ish concept of mid-gen upgrades helps a little. But, just a little.
With that said, there's no doubt that the most bang for the buck comes from consoles. Plus, they just work. That makes consoles my preferred hardware for gaming
I have Game Pass so I tried Gears 5. I can run it 4K 60 fps ultra settings at 60-70 fps on my RDNA 1 RX 5700 XT, so this is not really impressive for 12 Tflops Xbox Series X
@VAMatt I mean, I shopped around carefully when I was building this rig, back in 2017, plus it also just works. Only time I've ever had to tinker around, is when a dev releases an objectively shitty port job, which consoles can also get from time to time.
PC is mine just because I'm offered a plethora of options at my disposal.
