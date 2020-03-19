Octopath Traveler Tops 2 Million Units Shipped - Sales

Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler has shipped over two million units worldwide. The figure also includes digital sales.

To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix has discounted the digital version of the game worldwide by 50 percent for the Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play. Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travelers.

Key Features:

Play as eight different characters, each with their own stories to uncover and side quests to complete

Explore the enchanting yet perilous world of Orsterra, spanning 8 vast regions and discover each character’s full story as their journey unfolds

Use each character's distinctive abilities (Path Actions), skills and talents in frenetic battles

Enjoy the accessible yet deep turn-based combat battle system and break through enemy lines by identifying and targeting their weaknesses

Solve side quests and story scenarios in a few different ways and take decisions that shape your path.

Experience visuals inspired by retro 2D RPGs with beautiful realistic elements set in a 3D world

Octopath Traveler launched for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018 and Windows PC via Steam in June 2019.

