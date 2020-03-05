Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Debuts in 2nd on the Charts in Spain - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) has retaken first place on the Spanish charts for week 8, 2020, which is the week ending February 23.

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4) debuted in second place with sales just below 2,000 units. The figure is only for the physical release and doesn't include digital sales.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for another week.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 8, 2020 below:

1. FIFA 20 (PS4)

2. Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4)

3. Minecraft (Switch)

4. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)

6. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)

7. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

9. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch)

10. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

