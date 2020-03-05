Physics-Based Puzzle Game Relicta Launches for PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and Stadia in 2020 - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Ravenscourt and developer Mighty Polygon announced the first-person physics-based puzzle game, Relicta, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, and Stadia in 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity in order to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the treacherous depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive…

Play as a top physicist stranded on an eerie, derelict Moon base. Find your way around the enigmatic, terraformed craters by bending gravity and magnetism to your will in order to solve physical puzzles. Will you rush straight ahead and try to reach safety – or will you take your time to gather clues and unravel the intrigues of 22nd century orbital politics? Buried in the eternal darkness of the lunar craters lies a secret that might claim your daughter’s life – or change the fate of humanity forever. Are you ready to face the ultimate consequences of your research?

Key Features:

Mind-Bending Mechanics – Alter gravity and magnetism at will.

– Alter gravity and magnetism at will. Complex Physical Puzzles – Combine your abilities in innovative ways to solve these physical riddles.

– Combine your abilities in innovative ways to solve these physical riddles. Lovingly Detailed Environments – Each corner tells a story, each new step is a challenge.

– Each corner tells a story, each new step is a challenge. Deep and Enigmatic Background Story – Find clues and piece together the details about the investigation of the Relicta’s anomaly.

– Find clues and piece together the details about the investigation of the Relicta’s anomaly. Immersive Original Soundtrack – Slip into the soundscapes of an sci-fi psychological thriller.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles