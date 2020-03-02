343 Teases Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Headed to Master Chief Collection for PC Soon - News

posted 53 minutes ago

The official YouTube account for the Halo franchise has posted a new video teasing Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary will be coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Windows PC soon.

The video is titled "Unseal the Hushed Casket" and features audio from the opening cutscene for the game. The description for the video features the quote, "Bring the ship back up to combat alert alpha."

View the video below:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting released one game at a time in chronological for Windows PC. Halo: Reach launched on both the Xbox One and Windows PC version in December 2019 and topped 140,000 concurrent players in its opening day.

Stay tuned to VGChartz for when Microsoft and 343 Industries announces when Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary will launch for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Windows PC.

The next game for the franchise, Halo Infinite, will launch in holiday 2020 for the Xbox One, Xbox Scarlett and Windows 10 PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

