Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the French Charts, Entire Top 5 for Switch

posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in first on the French charts in week 8, 2020, according to SELL. Ring Fit Adventure is up two spots to second and Luigi's Mansion 3 is down to third place. The rest of the top five are also for the Nintendo Switch.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Forza Horizon 4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Ultra Sun Super Mario 3D Land PC The Sims 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Football Manager 2020

