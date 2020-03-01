Korean Horror Game Silent World Announced for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher CFK announced the Korean horror adventure game, Silent World, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on March 19. The Switch pre-orders will open on March 12. The game will feature English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean languages.

Silent World is a horror adventure game featuring dark mood and thrilling escape. The lone survivor must pull through in the world ruined by nuclear war.

The nuclear war turned the world into a pandemonium full of hostile mutants. The player leads the lone survivor through the darkness, using limited commands such as walking and hiding. Help the survivor escape from danger.

Anyone and everyone can enjoy the stages filled with dark and bleak background, frightening music and various puzzles. The only hope is a match—use its light to make your way in the endless blackness.

