FIFA 20 Tops the UK Charts, Bayonetta & Vanquish Bundle Debut in 10th - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle debuted in 10th place on the UK charts, according to GFK for the week ending February 22, 2020.

The top four games have remained unchanged with FIFA 20 in first, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in second, Grand Theft Auto V in third, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Team Sonic Racing Forza Horizon 4 Luigi's Mansion 3 Bayonetta & Vanquish Tenth Anniversary Bundle

