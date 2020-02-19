Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 606 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (NS) has debuted in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 53,606, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 16. Death end re;Quest 2 (PS4) is the one other new game in the top 10. It debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,003 units.

Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) is in second place with sales of 24,534 units. Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) is in third place with sales of 12,165 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 80,312 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,832 units, the 3DS sold 757 units, and the Xbox One sold 41 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Sega, 02/13/20) – 53,606 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 24,534 (3,427,385) [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Cygames, 02/06/20) – 12,165 (98,413) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,275 (1,263,898) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,238 (686,144) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 9,367 (151,548) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,155 (3,561,812) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,548 (2,773,951) [PS4] Death end re;Quest 2 (Compile Heart, 02/13/20) – 7,003 (New) [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) – 6,844 (235,303)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles