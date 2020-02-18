Party Game Drill Man Rumble Announced for NS, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Another Indie and developer Hunter Studio have announced four-player party game, Drill Man Rumble. The game will first launch for Windows PC Steam in early 2020, followed by the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.

The game will be playable at PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Drill Man Rumble is a drill-tastic party game that pits drill wielding warriors in a battle for supremacy! Master a wide variety of drills and compete across danger filled arenas but never forget, one hit and you’re DONE!

Key Features:

Classic, super intense Arena Mode for up to four players.

Unlock the secrets of the drill in a story campaign and bring a friend along!

Get rich in the endless bounty mode and hunt down the richest player to fill your coffers.

Take your drilling to the next level (literally) in hardcore platforming levels!

Create your own maps with our online map editor.

