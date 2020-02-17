Spirit of the North Launches This Spring for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Infuse Studio announced the single-player third-person adventure game, Spirit of the North, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam this spring.

Here is an overview of the game:

Spirit of the North is a single-player third-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore.

Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization.

Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and land left in ruin.

If you enjoyed Lost Ember, RiME, or Journey, you'll love Spirit of the North.

