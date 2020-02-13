Shenmue III is Performing Below Expectations - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net released the long awaited third installment in the Shenmue series, Shenmue III, for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store in November 2018.

Deep Silver in their earnings report revealed sales for Shenmue III performed below their expectation, which has meant the publisher have lowered their estimated revenue. Other reasons for the lower estimated revenue is due to Biomutant not having a release date and the delay of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The publisher estimated the game reached 50,000 players by the end of 2019. However, they are not able to track sales generated on the Epic Games Store, but they did note the game did claim a spot on the Top 20 best-sellers list for several weeks.

Shenmue series creator Yu Suzuki said recently he would like to make Shenmue VI. With the third entry performing below expectations a fourth game in the series is less likely to happen.





Here is an overview of the game:

The brainchild of award-winning game director, Yu Suzuki, Shenmue is commonly known as one of the most ambitious game projects in history, which captured the imagination of players from around the world. Shenmue established the open-world format for action RPG games. An awe-inspiring world with an immersive story, featuring cinematic sequences, a realistic fighting system, and entertaining mini-games, Shenmue garnered acclaim and adoration all over the world.



Shenmue III sees the eagerly anticipated continuation of the epic story-driven saga. Take control of Ryo Hazuki, a teenage martial artist, determined to unravel the mystery behind his father's murder and to exact revenge on the killer.



Explore a vibrant, colourful open world, meet intriguing characters and endeavour on a cinematic adventure which will take you further into enemy territory and deeper into the mystery of the Phoenix Mirror.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles