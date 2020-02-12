Capcom: Resident Evil Series Tops 95 Million Units Sold, Street Fighter Series Tops 44 Million Units Sold - Sales

Capcom announced in its game series sales report the Resident Evil franchise has surpassed a combined 95 million units sold lifetime as of December 31, 2019.

The publisher also announced the Street Fighter series has sold over a combined 44 million units lifetime as of the same date. The Monster Hunter franchise has also sold 60 million units lifetime and Mega Man has sold a combined 35 million units.

Monster Hunter: World is Capcom's best-selling game with 14. million units sold, followed by Resident Evil 5 with 7.6 million units sold, Resident Evil 6 with 7.4 million units sold, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard with 7.0 million units sold.

Resident Evil 2 remake sold 5.8 million units in 2019. Around 800,000 units were sold after December 4th, which is when Capcom announced the game had sold more than five million units. Devil May Cry 5 has also sold well since its launch, with sales of 3.1 million units.

