Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Death Squared Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft announced three more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the Xbox One in February. Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Death Squared are the three games coming to the service.

Final Fantasy XV, abd Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be available on February 6 and Sea Salt, and Death Squared will be available on February 13.





Here is an overview of the games:

February 6

Final Fantasy XV

Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware, Final Fantasy XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality. Experience this acclaimed installment in the legendary series that has defined storytelling and adventure in video games for decades.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

With the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date, explore a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs and plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime. Set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz — after years of training from their battle-hardened father — are forced into action. Team up with a friend to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock abilities that compliment your playstyle.

February 13

Death Squared (ID@Xbox)

Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying. Guide robots to color-coded goals while avoiding deadly traps and hazards. Players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together in this co-op puzzle game for one, two, or four players – best enjoyed with your friends and family with – featuring both a single-player, co-op campaign, and party mode.

