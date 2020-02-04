Moving Out Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Team17 and developers SMG Studio and DevM Games announced the chaotic moving simulator, Moving Out, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on April 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

Grab a friend (or up to three) and jump into some multiplayer removals fun in Moving Out—once we fish the mattress out of the pool, that is. The town of Packmore awaits, and its inhabitants need to move ASAP. Luckily for them, the friendly Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) from the newly established ‘Smooth Moves’ removal company are eager to help and participate in the back-breaking labor.

Featuring a wide range of inclusive character customization options ranging from hijabs to glasses and wheelchairs, players are able to truly live out their furniture removal dreams in a style that perfectly represents them. For players who would just like an extra helping hand, there are options to ensure everybody can enjoy the game equally. A wide variety of accessibility features are open for use, including but not limited to; increased time limits, dyslexia-friendly text, keyboard rebinding on PC, the ability to skip levels and a sliding scale for the user interface size.

Key Features:

Couch co-op. Players can either take on Moving Out solo or enlist the help of up to three friends as they figure out the quickest way to get a fridge to the bottom of a five-storey building without breaking it.

Players can either take on Moving Out solo or enlist the help of up to three friends as they figure out the quickest way to get a fridge to the bottom of a five-storey building without breaking it. Location, location, location. No move is too big, too small, or too weird. Work through sleepy suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses and even head into space to keep customers happy!

No move is too big, too small, or too weird. Work through sleepy suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses and even head into space to keep customers happy! Physics. Need to get a large item of furniture down some steps? Gravity is a F.A.R.T’s best friend. Glass door in the way? Smash right through it. Throwing things over railings will always be quicker than carrying them the long way around.

Need to get a large item of furniture down some steps? Gravity is a F.A.R.T’s best friend. Glass door in the way? Smash right through it. Throwing things over railings will always be quicker than carrying them the long way around. Character customization. Choose from a roster of movers from humans to anthropomorphic animals and appliances that can be tailored to suit the job at hand.

Choose from a roster of movers from humans to anthropomorphic animals and appliances that can be tailored to suit the job at hand. Assist mode. Increased time limits, skippable levels and removal of dangers are just some of the options available in assist mode.

Increased time limits, skippable levels and removal of dangers are just some of the options available in assist mode. Accessibility options. Dyslexia-friendly text, scalable user interface, and remappable keyboard controls make the Moving Out experience as inclusive as possible.

Grab your friends and become a certified moving master in Moving Out!

Moving Out is currently in development as the premiere title from SMG’s Melbourne studio and is made in collaboration with Stockholm-based developer DevM Games.

