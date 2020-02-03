Shigeru Miyamoto Explains Why He Approved Another Mario Movie - News

/ 658 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mario creator and Nintendo creative director Shigeru Miyamoto during a Japanese Q&A with Nintendo's investors explained why he approved another Mario movie after nearly 17 years after the film Super Mario Bros. released.

The new Super Mario Bros. movie is being made in collaboration animation studio Illumination and will release in 2022.

"We do not do something like separating our IP development strategy depending on the touchpoint," said Miyamoto. "For example, regarding IP development into movies, I was originally against Nintendo expanding into video-making, but am currently involved personally in using our company’s IP in film production; and the background behind this change is because Nintendo has re-released many games via Virtual Console.

"Our assets are our software, and even 30 years on, they are still active. However, unfortunately, when the original hardware compatible with the software is gone, we have no choice but to port it onto new hardware. After experiencing this process of bringing older software onto new hardware many times, I began to consider that our content business would be able to develop even further if we were able to combine our long-beloved software with that of video assets, and utilize them together for extended periods.

"Basically, it’s not that ‘I want to make a Mario movie’, but that I began to consider that ‘we should bring more Nintendo content into the field of video-making’. With films, the amount of people who would contact our IP would widen, and increase the amount of people engaging with our IP. Then, we’d be able to further increase the spread of our media via video."

Thanks Siliconera.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles