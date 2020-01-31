Nintendo Plans to Continue to Support Their Games with DLC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 503 Views
Nintendo announced during their latest financial results briefing revealed they plan to continue supporting their lineup of games with the release of DLC and expansions.
"We are also focused on initiatives that keep consumers playing after the software has been released," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.
As announced recently, we plan to update the in-game content and distribute new add-on content for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. And as we've mentioned before, we've decided to create even more additional fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."
Besides the Pokémon Sword and Shield Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC mentioned above, Luigi’s Mansion 3 will also be getting two multiplayer DLC later this year. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 also saw paid DLC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
9 Comments
Well how about some new boards and mini games for Super Mario Party???? Moreso new boards cause they only gave 4!! Common!!!!
I'm still surprised there isn't any Mario Maker DLC yet. I had expected a Mario Land or SMB 2 style by now.
I mean, I already buy less Ninty 1st party due to the £65 cost, but if it's going to be £65+40, and a century to wait for a decent sale, then I guess I don't need to bother with anything outside of AC with Nintendo.
People did want Nintendo to get with the times and now they plan to implement the same anti-consumer practices like the others. Smash Ultimate's DLC was OK, but the Pokemon one is worrying.
Your okay with Dlc that adds new characters to play, but nothing else, and your against DLC that adds near areas to explore, new Pokemon to catch, and new story content?
I do not understand this at all. I don't want to pay my money just to unlock a character in an otherwised unchanged game. If Smash came out with story DLC I'd buy it.
- +2
I'm against DLC that adds cut features like the National Dex and the missing classic Pokemon.
The second paragraph (how do you make those here btw) is just your personal content preference.
- +1
@Dulfite: Actually the Smash DLC did add more than just characters. It also included new stages and music and ghosts.
- 0