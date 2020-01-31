Nintendo Plans to Continue to Support Their Games with DLC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced during their latest financial results briefing revealed they plan to continue supporting their lineup of games with the release of DLC and expansions.

"We are also focused on initiatives that keep consumers playing after the software has been released," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

As announced recently, we plan to update the in-game content and distribute new add-on content for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. And as we've mentioned before, we've decided to create even more additional fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."

Besides the Pokémon Sword and Shield Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC mentioned above, Luigi’s Mansion 3 will also be getting two multiplayer DLC later this year. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 also saw paid DLC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

