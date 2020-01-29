Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Byleth DLC and Update 7.0.0 Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 201 Views
Nintendo has released the Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC and update 7.0.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Read the update 7.0.0 patch notes below:
- Offline
- The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Edelgard
- Dimitri (Fire Emblem)
- Claude
- Sothis
- Rhea
- Seteth
- Dorothea
- Ingrid
- Hilda (Fire Emblem)
- The following spirits will appear in the Shop and Spirit Board.
- Radiant Gleam
- Kloster (Grief)
- Bullet Walker (Brigadier General)
- High Line (Guns Empress)
- I-Tetrimino
- T-Tetrimino
- S-Tetrimino & Z-Tetrimino
- L-Tetrimino & J-Tetrimino
- O-Tetrimino
These are spirits that appeared in a previous spirit event that was held for a limited time.
- Misc.
- The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Byleth Challenger Pack
- Cuphead Hat + Outfit
- Altaïr Hood + Outfit
- Rabbids Hat
- MegaMan.EXE's Helmet + Armor
- X's Helmet + Armor
- You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
- Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
3 Comments
Boo! No more Fire Emblem!
I'm actually looking forward to trying out Byleth but I enjoy giving Nintendo a hard time. :P
So BOOOO!
- 0
I tried her yesterday and she's pretty basic. The new stage is pretty cool though.