Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Byleth DLC and Update 7.0.0 Out Now - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released the Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC and update 7.0.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.





Read the update 7.0.0 patch notes below:

Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Edelgard Dimitri (Fire Emblem) Claude Sothis Rhea Seteth Dorothea Ingrid Hilda (Fire Emblem) The following spirits will appear in the Shop and Spirit Board. Radiant Gleam Kloster (Grief) Bullet Walker (Brigadier General) High Line (Guns Empress) I-Tetrimino T-Tetrimino S-Tetrimino & Z-Tetrimino L-Tetrimino & J-Tetrimino O-Tetrimino These are spirits that appeared in a previous spirit event that was held for a limited time.

Misc. The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Byleth Challenger Pack Cuphead Hat + Outfit Altaïr Hood + Outfit Rabbids Hat MegaMan.EXE's Helmet + Armor X's Helmet + Armor You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of . Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles