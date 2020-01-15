Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending January 11 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 364,798 consoles sold for the week ending January 11, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 192,763 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 49,888 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,752 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 98,485 units. PS4 sales are down 42,248 units, the Xbox One is down 11,444 units and the 3DS is down 36,536 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 364,798 ( 50,743,728 ) PlayStation 4 - 192,763 ( 106,391,684 ) Xbox One - 49,888 ( 46,099,490 ) 3DS - 5,752 ( 75,009,942 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 106,199 PlayStation 4 - 47,115 Xbox One - 31,751 3DS - 1,697

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 87,789 Nintendo Switch - 82,661 Xbox One - 14,868 3DS - 1,395 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 167,921 PlayStation 4 - 50,707 3DS - 2,567 Xbox One - 1,334

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 8,017 PlayStation 4 - 7,152 Xbox One - 1,935 3DS - 93

