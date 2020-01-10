Matt Booty: New Xbox Games to Release on Xbox Family of Devices - News

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty speaking with MCVUK in an interview revealed that Microsoft plans to release all of their games over the next two years on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox One.

"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices," said Booty. "We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.

"Our approach is to pick one or two IP that we’re going to focus on and make sure that they’re there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features. And for us that’s going to be Halo Infinite, which is a big opportunity.

"It’s the first time in over 15 years that we’ll have a Halo title launching in sync with a new console. And that team is definitely going to be doing things to take advantage of [Series X]."

Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X at launch, the Xbox One, and Windows PC.

