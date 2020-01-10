Matt Booty: New Xbox Games to Release on Xbox Family of Devices - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 849 Views
Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty speaking with MCVUK in an interview revealed that Microsoft plans to release all of their games over the next two years on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox One.
"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices," said Booty. "We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.
"Our approach is to pick one or two IP that we’re going to focus on and make sure that they’re there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features. And for us that’s going to be Halo Infinite, which is a big opportunity.
"It’s the first time in over 15 years that we’ll have a Halo title launching in sync with a new console. And that team is definitely going to be doing things to take advantage of [Series X]."
Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X at launch, the Xbox One, and Windows PC.
This is gonna limit what their 1st party can do, with games. How is a game thats developed to also run on a jaguar core, 1,3 Tflop base fat Xbox One, gonna be able to push the capabilities of the Xbox One series X ? It wont, this is gonna weigh it down. I bet next gen games from xbox side wont be as impressive as they could, because of this.
Doesn't seem to affect PC games which can run on even weaker hardware. MS isnt focus on Console sales but availability and services. The Xbox consoles exist to push memeberships. Its why we see games like Minecraft still on multiple devices. And the big reason why MS dont port all there games to PS, its because of PSN. It conflict with Live.
It's the opposite of Sony strategy , Sony want all their PS4 gamers to immigrate immediately to PS5. Sony are doing traditional transition and a believer of generations between consoles and games. Microsoft arBoth company are trying different methode.
A traditional transition is not at all immediately though.
Fascinated to see how this will work. I was already not motivated to get an xbox series X because all the games are on the PC. Now I find out they are going to be on the xbox one as well?
Microsoft seems more concerned about pushing Game Pass and selling more games by having them on more platforms.
Which also seems weird to me? If a game comes out I'm interested I don't have to buy a new console. Upgrade my computer. Or pay $60 for it.
I just have to pay $10. Then cancel when I'm done with the game.
Guess that keeps me paying attention to their releases. I'd ignore a next-gen $60 exclusive. A $10 one that is coming to a console I already have? I may pay attention to.
Microsoft is trying to grow the Game Pass install base. I've been subbed without taking a month off for nearly a year now and IMO it is worth the money.
This strategy worries me greatly. It might be consumer friendly, but it could end up costing them any chance they had at being competitive against Sony, who will almost certainly have alot of PS5 exclusives early gen like Horizon 2, Spider-Man 2, and God of War 5. The 1.3 tflop Xbox One is going to act like a giant cruise ship sized anchor, weighing down the capabilities of the 12 tflop Xbox Series X. It is nice that Halo Infinite's next-gen version sounds like it is being developed separately from the current-gen version in order to prevent that (and based on the Hellblade 2 trailer, it's next gen version is being developed separately as well), but in the end those are only 2 games, and his quote seems to suggest that those might be the only 2 games that are being developed that way, with the rest developed with Xbox One as a baseline and then scaled up for Series X, which will really hold back development.
Just look at this gen with games like Forza Horizon 2 and Tomb Raider which also released on the 360, didn't seem to affect the visusls on the X1.
The thing is that the 360 versions of both of those were done by porting studios, not by the main team. The main team used Xbox One as a baseline, so that 360 wouldn't hold back development. There is no evidence that they are doing that this time, except for Booty in this interview suggesting that Halo Infinite has it's current and next gen versions being developed separately (and the graphics in the Hellblade 2 trailer suggesting it is next-gen only). This interview makes it sound like most Holiday 2020 and 2021 1st party games will be built with Xbox One as a baseline and then scaled up for Series X, with the exception being Halo Infinite.
Im looking into this no different how PC games are developed with basically high and low settings, 30 to 60 frames and 1080 to 4k pixels. Game scaling etc still works and doesnt affect newer games evolving even with low end PCs in mind.
Well, I'm out. Fuck me. Back to PS5 with no fuvking alternative, again. I'd like for once for Xbox to do something right instead of saying they'll do it right.
Is Hellblade 2 not releasing for at least 2 years, then? Cuz that would have to be a huge downgrade to get that running on XBO.
What he is saying suggests either that Hellblade is not a 2020 or 2021 release, which means they announced it too soon imo, or that it is a 2020 or 2021 release, and that it is the other game besides Halo Infinite that he said will be cross-gen but will still take full advantage of next-gen's extra power.
Developers would rather not, but good for people who will not be upgrading straight away.
Which developers?
Ya, I'd like to know, who are these developers who aren't trying to still cash in on the larger userbase of last gen consoles for a couple more years? Last time I checked, basically everyone makes crossgen games for a couple of years past new hardware launches.
Most developers will release their games cross generation the first holiday or two most gens.
